Financial Survey: Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 24.67% 5.76% 1.07% Western Asset Mortgage Capital 37.18% 10.74% 0.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $50.31 million 3.21 -$197.71 million ($15.09) -1.16 Western Asset Mortgage Capital $178.03 million 0.98 -$328.35 million $0.57 5.02

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Asset Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACRES Commercial Realty and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Western Asset Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

ACRES Commercial Realty currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.55%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.07%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Westbury, New York.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

