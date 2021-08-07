FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the information security company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,472,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56. FireEye has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 28,023 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FireEye by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

