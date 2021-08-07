First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

FRBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,452 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

