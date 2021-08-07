First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of First Busey worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth about $339,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 29.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

