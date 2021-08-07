First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.71.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 134.15% and a return on equity of 6.03%. On average, analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

FCRD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

