First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 134.15% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.74. 46,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,850. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCRD. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.