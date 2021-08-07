First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,842 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 46,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in First Foundation by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,567 shares of company stock valued at $506,776. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.53. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 33.78%. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

