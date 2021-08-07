First Interstate Bank Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $263,199,000.

VOO traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $407.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

