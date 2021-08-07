First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.88

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.88 and last traded at $126.88, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.46.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 116,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 109,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

