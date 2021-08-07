First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $213.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Western Financial by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

