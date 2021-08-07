FirstGroup’s (FGROY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FGROY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Peel Hunt raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

FGROY opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

