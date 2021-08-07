Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:FVE opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $146.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

