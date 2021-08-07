FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.80-13.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of FLT traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,666. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

