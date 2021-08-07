FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.52 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 536,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 859,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,341,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,552,000 after buying an additional 223,048 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after buying an additional 38,252 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 366,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $6,954,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 190,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period.

