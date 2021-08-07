FlexShopper (FPAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect FlexShopper to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. On average, analysts expect FlexShopper to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $2.73 on Friday. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.29.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 53,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $145,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 110,374 shares of company stock worth $297,562. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

