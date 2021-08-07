Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $139.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

FND opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $65.73 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.