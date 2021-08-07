Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

FND traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.63. 1,314,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,073. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

