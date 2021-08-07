FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $56,191.46 and approximately $158.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.95 or 0.00885974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00100215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00041992 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

