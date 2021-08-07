Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.39.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after acquiring an additional 205,795 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $326,717,000 after purchasing an additional 351,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,650 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $80,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.73. 888,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,870. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $66.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

