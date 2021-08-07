Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,236 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $31,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,450,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,718,773. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.