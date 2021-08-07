Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortive reported second-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. The top-line growth was driven by strength across the portfolio, led by Fluke and Tektronix. Also, strengthening momentum across Fortive Business System tools remained a tailwind. The company recently announced the acquisition of ServiceChannel, which is likely to add strength to its SaaS portfolio. Additionally, the company is of the view that the acquisition will generate higher profits in the near term. This remains a major positive. Further, growing new customer logo wins and recurring bookings are other positives. Yet, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are concerns for the company. Further, increased spending remains a serious risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Fortive alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

FTV opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.