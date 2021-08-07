Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. FOX reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,775. FOX has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.