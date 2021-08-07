Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives $45.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. 368,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,143. Franchise Group has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

