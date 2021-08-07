Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives $45.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.38.
Several equities analysts have commented on FRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. 368,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,143. Franchise Group has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
