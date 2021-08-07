Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0014

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 139.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Friendz has a market cap of $752,819.48 and approximately $45,563.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 519,195,816 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

