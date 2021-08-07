Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Down to $30.04

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.04, but opened at $28.45. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 24 shares changing hands.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,934,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,527,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,388,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,452,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,543,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

