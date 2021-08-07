Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Issues Earnings Results

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ULCC stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Frontier Group has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

