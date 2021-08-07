FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Trading Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.82. Approximately 11,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 83,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAPR. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,421,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,325,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000.

