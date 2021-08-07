FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Decreased by Cormark

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE CHW opened at C$11.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 46.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$13.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.66.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million.

In other news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,293.96. Also, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,742,071.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

