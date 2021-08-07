FY2021 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Reduced by William Blair

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for loanDepot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

loanDepot stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

