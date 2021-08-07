FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

Shares of EXPE opened at $148.89 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

