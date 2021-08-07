FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $17.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.66.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $230.15 on Friday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

