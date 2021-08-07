FY2022 EPS Estimates for Perion Network Ltd. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perion Network in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

