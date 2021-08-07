FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Profound Medical in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $16.39 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.84.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after buying an additional 602,797 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 221,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

