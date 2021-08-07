FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Cut by Analyst

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $95.42 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,422,000 after buying an additional 3,652,846 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,228,000 after acquiring an additional 865,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after acquiring an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,574,000 after purchasing an additional 470,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

