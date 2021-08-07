Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $342,040.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.04 or 0.00867307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00097895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00042438 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

