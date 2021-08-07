Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.36.

GLPI opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,034,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 441,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,955,000 after buying an additional 399,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

