GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 213 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.78). 1,271,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,597,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211.50 ($2.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of GCP Student Living in a report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.76. The firm has a market cap of £969.19 million and a PE ratio of 142.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. GCP Student Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.22%.

GCP Student Living Company Profile (LON:DIGS)

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

