Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713,344 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,998,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,286,000 after buying an additional 80,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,086,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after buying an additional 99,347 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 95,532 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.32. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

