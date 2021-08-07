Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,610 Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 280.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.08. Aravive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

ARAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

