Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 945 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

