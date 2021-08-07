Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,135.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $752.10 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

