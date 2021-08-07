Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 29.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $145,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

