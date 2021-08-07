Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,733 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in American International Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after buying an additional 300,014 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after purchasing an additional 225,366 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.81.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

