General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GM traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,970,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,101,910. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

