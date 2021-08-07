Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 106,754 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $26.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

