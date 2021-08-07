Genesis Shards (GS) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $2.92 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00134174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00151449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.76 or 0.99470895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00798398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars.

