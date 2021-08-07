Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on THRM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Gentherm stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $36,669,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 108.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.