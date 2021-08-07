Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,253 Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) by 164.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corvus Gold were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 855,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Corvus Gold by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

KOR stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Corvus Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KOR shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Corvus Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.