Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 416,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71. Akari Therapeutics, Plc has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

