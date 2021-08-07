Geode Capital Management LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Medical were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Medical by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Titan Medical by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Titan Medical by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMDI. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72. Titan Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

